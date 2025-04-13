Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

