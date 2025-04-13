O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,411 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,703.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.62.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

