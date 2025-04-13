O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.58. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

