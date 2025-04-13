O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,151,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.86. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

