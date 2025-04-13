OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in OFS Capital by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 million, a PE ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

