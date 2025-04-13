Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Orange County Bancorp were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 183.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 132.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT opened at $21.33 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.