Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,252 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $68,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

