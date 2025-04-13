Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 11th

MSP Recovery, iQIYI, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced, speculative shares typically trading for less than $5 per share, often issued by small or less-established companies. They are usually traded over-the-counter rather than on major exchanges, which can make them highly volatile and risky due to limited regulation, liquidity, and transparency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MSP Recovery (MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

NASDAQ:MSPR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,743,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.29. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

iQIYI (IQ)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,334,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,039,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,803,510. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.34.

