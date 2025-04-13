Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,377,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 180,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 849,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $52.81 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $6.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

