PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,369,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,589 shares.The stock last traded at $100.13 and had previously closed at $100.15.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

