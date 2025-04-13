Piper Sandler Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,922.02. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

