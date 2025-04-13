Promising Casino Stocks To Watch Today – April 10th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that own and operate casinos or gambling facilities. These stocks reflect investors’ interests in the performance of businesses in the gaming and entertainment sectors, which can be influenced by factors such as tourism trends, regulatory changes, and consumer spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded down $11.04 on Thursday, hitting $225.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,637. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,022.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.95 and a 200 day moving average of $253.36.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. 4,974,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 870,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,404. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.13. 174,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,771. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

MLCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 1,906,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.90.

