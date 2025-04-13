Promising Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – April 10th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Target, Apollo Global Management, Comcast, and Arista Networks are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or promote entertainment content, such as movies, television shows, music, video games, and live events. Investors in these stocks often seek growth opportunities linked to evolving consumer interests and technological innovations in the entertainment industry, while also considering the sector’s inherent volatility and competitive landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,984,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,312,611. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,826,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $6.64 on Thursday, hitting $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,525,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,031. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,277. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 14,197,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,664,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 6,314,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,156,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

