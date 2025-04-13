Promising Financial Stocks To Research – April 10th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Robinhood Markets, Walmart, and Bank of America are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares issued by companies that operate within the financial services sector, which includes banks, insurance companies, brokerage firms, and investment management companies. These stocks tend to be influenced by economic factors such as interest rates, economic growth, and regulatory changes, making them sensitive to shifts in the broader financial environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 117,864,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,987,841. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $10.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $589.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,615. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.73. The firm has a market cap of $538.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $16.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.38 and a 200-day moving average of $474.94. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.51. 6,706,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,637,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.75. The company has a market cap of $622.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,699,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,978. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.34. 14,339,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,491,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.73.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,494,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,916,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

