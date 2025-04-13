Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – April 11th

Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, Ford Motor, Morgan Stanley, and Charles Schwab are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that own, develop, or manage properties such as commercial offices, residential complexes, and retail centers. They provide investors with exposure to the real estate market without requiring direct property ownership, often reflecting both market trends and the performance of the underlying companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,708,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,598,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,361,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,137,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 88,954,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,768,263. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,811,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MS

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Read More