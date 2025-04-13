Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000.

PEMX stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.98. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.

