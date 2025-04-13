Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

QFIN opened at $36.37 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

