Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,025 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 13,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 0.3 %

RDUS stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $818.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -7.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Radius Recycling in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

