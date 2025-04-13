Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Position Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 13,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

