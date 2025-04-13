Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $554.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $659.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

