Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
MARK opened at $0.04 on Friday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
Remark Company Profile
