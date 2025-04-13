Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2025

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

MARK opened at $0.04 on Friday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

