Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 515,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Rogers Communications worth $67,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 96.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RCI opened at $24.39 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

