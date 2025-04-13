Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stake Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,442 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Sana Biotechnology worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 178,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 276,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $396.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SANA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

