Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

