Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Position in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cibus by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cibus by 43.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,236 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cibus by 287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cibus alerts:

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of Cibus stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Cibus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 10,724.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CBUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cibus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBUS

Cibus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.