Sei Investments Co. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:ATNM opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.27. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

