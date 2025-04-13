Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCCC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 687.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 162,314 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 67,546 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 56,696 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $88.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.11.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. Research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

