Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

