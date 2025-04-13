Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 94,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $727.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

