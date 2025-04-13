Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

SENS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SENS

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSE SENS opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.