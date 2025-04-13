ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 48.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 60,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $68.53 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFBS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.