Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $66,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.82 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

