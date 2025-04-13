Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

