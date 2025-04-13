Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFST opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.73. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

