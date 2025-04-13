Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Standex International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SXI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Standex International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $142.94 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average is $185.01.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.