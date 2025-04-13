Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,484 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $48.10 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 69.68%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

