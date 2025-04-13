StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.09. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49. Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

