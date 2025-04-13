StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.