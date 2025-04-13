StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
