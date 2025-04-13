StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

