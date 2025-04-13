Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stake Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stride worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Stride by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Up 0.6 %

LRN stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.33. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

