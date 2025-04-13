TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $94.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.32% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 76,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

