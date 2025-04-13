Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 424,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 384,528 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

