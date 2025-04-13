Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,271,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,750,000 after purchasing an additional 384,094 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 729,200 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,238,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

