TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -367.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.