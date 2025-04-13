The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

