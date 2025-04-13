The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $245.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $215.10 and a 1 year high of $339.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Boston Beer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.