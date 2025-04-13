The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Shares of BAH opened at $108.42 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

