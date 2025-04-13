The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Macerich by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

