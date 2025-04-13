Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Thryv worth $44,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thryv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Thryv by 173.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Thryv by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Thryv Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.