Top Apparel Stocks To Follow Now – April 10th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, NIKE, Walmart, and PDD are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and retail clothing and fashion accessories. These stocks are influenced by trends in consumer demand, economic cycles, and shifts in the fashion industry, making them a key component of portfolios focused on consumer discretionary sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $958.89. 1,737,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $984.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.65. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $702.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $15.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,066. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.38 and its 200-day moving average is $474.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NKE stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. 24,841,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,862,582. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. 14,339,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,491,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $716.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.58. 9,317,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,048,619. The company has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Recommended Stories